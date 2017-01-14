Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass reportedly rejects the opportunity to move to China during the January transfer window.

Robert Snodgrass has reportedly decided against entertaining any offers from the Chinese Super League.

In recent months, numerous players around the globe have been offered the lucrative opportunity in Asia but it appears that the Hull City winger is intent on remaining in Great Britain, despite being offered £80,000 per week.

According to the Daily Record, Snodgrass is keen to protect his international prospects, while he is not short of admirers from the Premier League.

The player recently turned down the opportunity to sign fresh terms at the KCOM Stadium, and that has resulted in the likes of West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion being linked with his signature.

Hull are unlikely to want to part ways with their star player unless one of their rivals are willing to pay over the odds for the 29-year-old.