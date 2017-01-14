New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Robert Snodgrass rejects chance to move to China?

Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass reportedly rejects the opportunity to move to China during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 12:42 UK

Robert Snodgrass has reportedly decided against entertaining any offers from the Chinese Super League.

In recent months, numerous players around the globe have been offered the lucrative opportunity in Asia but it appears that the Hull City winger is intent on remaining in Great Britain, despite being offered £80,000 per week.

According to the Daily Record, Snodgrass is keen to protect his international prospects, while he is not short of admirers from the Premier League.

The player recently turned down the opportunity to sign fresh terms at the KCOM Stadium, and that has resulted in the likes of West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion being linked with his signature.

Hull are unlikely to want to part ways with their star player unless one of their rivals are willing to pay over the odds for the 29-year-old.

Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
Read Next:
West Brom 'join chase for Snodgrass'
>
View our homepages for Robert Snodgrass, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Robert Snodgrass rejects chance to move to China?
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse, Evandro join Hull City
 Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
West Bromwich Albion 'join chase for Robert Snodgrass'
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Niasse, Goebel undergoing Hull medicals?Evandro 'close to Hull City move'Smalling: 'It was a frustrating night'Result: Mata, Fellaini net in Man United win
Everton 'agree Niasse loan move to Hull'Hull lose Markus Henriksen to injuryTeam News: Ibrahimovic misses out for Man UtdLive Commentary: Man United 2-0 Hull City - as it happenedPremier League games to be postponed?
> Hull City Homepage
More West Ham United News
Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Robert Snodgrass rejects chance to move to China?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Chelsea to make move for Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?
West Ham 'want £9m for Feghouli'Allardyce desperate for first Palace winSimone Zaza 'agrees deal with Valencia'Bilic: 'Payet situation has been brewing'Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham switch'
West Brom 'join chase for Snodgrass'West Ham 'reject £19.1m bid for Payet'Bilic "angry" over Dimitri Payet stanceBilic: 'Dimitri Payet wants to leave'Report: Dimitri Payet available for £35m
> West Ham United Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur and Darren Fletcher of West Bromwich Albion compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at The Hawthorns on December 5, 2015
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Robert Snodgrass rejects chance to move to China?
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Team News: Tottenham Hotspur at full strength for West Bromwich Albion clash
Pulis reveals Schneiderlin frustrationLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'Pulis 'clueless' about Berahino futureTony Pulis confirms interest in SchluppHughes "hopeful" of Saido Berahino deal
West Brom 'join chase for Snodgrass'Christian Benteke 'to snub Baggies move'Ranieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'Craig Gardner joins Birmingham on loanReport: Gardner to undergo Birmingham medical
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136241142745
3Liverpool20135248232544
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582826229
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand