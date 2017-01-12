New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion 'join chase for Robert Snodgrass'

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly ready to battle with West Ham United for the services of Robert Snodgrass.
West Bromwich Albion are said to be on the verge of joining the chase for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis is ready to go head to head with West Ham United for the Scotland international's signature, reports The Mirror.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers are preparing an improved £5m offer for Snodgrass having had an initial bid rejected.

However, the Baggies are hoping that fellow Scotland international Darren Fletcher could convince the 29-year-old to turn down the switch in favour of joining him in the Midlands.

Snodgrass, who has scored nine goals for Hull this term, has rejected a new long-term deal with the Tigers.

expand