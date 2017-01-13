Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?

Burnley reportedly enter the bidding for Norwich City winger Robbie Brady with a £13m offer.

The 24-year-old is being sought by several clubs this window, with Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace and Sunderland, as well as champions Leicester City and Championship promotion hopefuls Aston Villa, all thought to have made enquiries.

The Canaries had originally slapped a price tag of £12m on the Ireland international but according to The Mirror, Burnley have upped the ante with an offer of £13m amid heightened interest in the player.

Palace had a bid of £10m turned down earlier this week as Norwich look to extract maximum value from Brady in order to reinvest later this month.

Brady moved to Carrow Road from Hull City, who are due 25% of any sell-on fee, in 2015 in a £7m deal.