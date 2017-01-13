New Transfer Talk header

Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Burnley reportedly enter the bidding for Norwich City winger Robbie Brady with a £13m offer.
Friday, January 13, 2017

Burnley have reportedly entered the race to sign Norwich City winger Robbie Brady by making a £13m bid.

The 24-year-old is being sought by several clubs this window, with Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace and Sunderland, as well as champions Leicester City and Championship promotion hopefuls Aston Villa, all thought to have made enquiries.

The Canaries had originally slapped a price tag of £12m on the Ireland international but according to The Mirror, Burnley have upped the ante with an offer of £13m amid heightened interest in the player.

Palace had a bid of £10m turned down earlier this week as Norwich look to extract maximum value from Brady in order to reinvest later this month.

Brady moved to Carrow Road from Hull City, who are due 25% of any sell-on fee, in 2015 in a £7m deal.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version