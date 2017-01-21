Jan 21, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City

Jurgen Klopp hints at Philippe Coutinho start

Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hints that Philippe Coutinho could make his first Premier League start since November when they welcome Swansea City to Anfield.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 15:21 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Philippe Coutinho could make his first league start since November during Saturday's match against Swansea City at Anfield.

The 26-year-old spent the tail end of last year sidelined with an ankle injury, but has recently made his return and played an hour of Liverpool's FA Cup victory over Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

Klopp has been pleased with Coutinho's progress so far, but played down concerns that the Brazilian's absence has had an adverse effect on the form of Roberto Firmino.

"He's had a few minutes in the last two games and I'm really happy. I was happy we could give him 60-something minutes. It was really good for him and us to get a rhythm because even Philippe Coutinho cannot be back on the pitch and immediately be 100%. That is not really possible. It is very important for us and I am happy about this. We've not had 150 (pieces) of good news in the last few days but that is one of the best for sure," he told reporters.

"We have a few players who have played nearly every game and Roberto, of course, had a few moments when he lost this ball or maybe didn't score in this situation, but he does not depend on any other player. It helps the whole team when Phil is in and at his best but they like each other and everyone can benefit from Phil's skills. (Firmino) has played more on the wing because Sadio [Mane] is not here and that changes things a little bit, but he is often enough in the right areas.

"He had a pass from Phil in the United game which was one of the best first contacts in a game I ever saw. It is good for all of us he is back but Roberto is in good shape. The most important thing is that they don't just play with each other because that makes it very predictable. They are good friends but they are footballers and don't care (about friendship). If Roberto is in the best position then Phil gives him the ball, and if not someone else gets it. That is a real partnership. Good understanding in the team helps a lot but they have a good understanding with all their team-mates and not just each other."

Firmino scored five goals in 13 matches alongside Coutinho before the latter's injury, but has managed just one goal in nine since.

Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
Read Next:
Clyne, Henderson back in training
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Jurgen Klopp hints at Philippe Coutinho start
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool are in Premier League title race'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Mixed emotions over Sadio Mane form'
Clyne, Henderson back in trainingKlopp: 'No update on Joel Matip'Liverpool 'reject Southampton's Sakho loan bid'Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listKlopp: 'My players looked embarrassed'
Result: Liverpool win in FA Cup thanks to rare Lucas goalLive Commentary: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Liverpool - as it happenedReading confirm Tiago Ilori captureMatip left out of squad for FA Cup replayCoutinho hails Jurgen Klopp impact
> Liverpool Homepage
More Swansea City News
Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Jurgen Klopp hints at Philippe Coutinho start
 Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson return to Liverpool training
 Swansea player Wayne Routledge in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Gianfranco Zola confirms Birmingham City's interest in Wayne Routledge
Gylfi Sigurdsson 'to stay at Swansea'Swansea complete deal for Tom CarrollBirmingham preparing Routledge swoop?Clyne 'to return against Swansea'Swansea confirm Martin Olsson signing
Tom Carroll 'undergoing medical at Swansea'Clement: 'Defeat very disappointing'Result: Arsenal hit four past struggling SwanseaTeam News: Mesut Ozil returns for ArsenalLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal - as it happened
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand