Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Philippe Coutinho could make his first league start since November during Saturday's match against Swansea City at Anfield.

The 26-year-old spent the tail end of last year sidelined with an ankle injury, but has recently made his return and played an hour of Liverpool's FA Cup victory over Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

Klopp has been pleased with Coutinho's progress so far, but played down concerns that the Brazilian's absence has had an adverse effect on the form of Roberto Firmino.

"He's had a few minutes in the last two games and I'm really happy. I was happy we could give him 60-something minutes. It was really good for him and us to get a rhythm because even Philippe Coutinho cannot be back on the pitch and immediately be 100%. That is not really possible. It is very important for us and I am happy about this. We've not had 150 (pieces) of good news in the last few days but that is one of the best for sure," he told reporters.

"We have a few players who have played nearly every game and Roberto, of course, had a few moments when he lost this ball or maybe didn't score in this situation, but he does not depend on any other player. It helps the whole team when Phil is in and at his best but they like each other and everyone can benefit from Phil's skills. (Firmino) has played more on the wing because Sadio [Mane] is not here and that changes things a little bit, but he is often enough in the right areas.

"He had a pass from Phil in the United game which was one of the best first contacts in a game I ever saw. It is good for all of us he is back but Roberto is in good shape. The most important thing is that they don't just play with each other because that makes it very predictable. They are good friends but they are footballers and don't care (about friendship). If Roberto is in the best position then Phil gives him the ball, and if not someone else gets it. That is a real partnership. Good understanding in the team helps a lot but they have a good understanding with all their team-mates and not just each other."

Firmino scored five goals in 13 matches alongside Coutinho before the latter's injury, but has managed just one goal in nine since.