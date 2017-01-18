Jan 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Home Park
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
0-1
Liverpool

Songo'o (86'), Purrington (94')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Leiva (18')
Gomez (24'), Ejaria (51'), Ojo (84')

Result: Liverpool win in FA Cup thanks to rare goal from Lucas Leiva

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Liverpool record a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup third round replay at Home Park after Lucas Leiva nets his first goal in seven years.
Liverpool have progressed through to a match with Wolverhampton Wanderers after a goal from Lucas Leiva gave the Premier League side a 1-0 win away at Plymouth Argyle.

Lucas had gone 2,316 days without a goal before heading home during the opening stages and despite a missed penalty from Divock Origi, the Merseyside outfit were able to hold on to progress past the League Two outfit and into the FA Cup fourth round.

In the first game at Anfield, Plymouth did not show much ambition in the final third but it took just six minutes for Derek Adams's team to threaten as Paul Garita miscued a header from the penalty spot when he should have probably hit the target.

Liverpool responded through Daniel Sturridge, who fired over from distance, before the England international was denied a penalty despite appearing to be brought down by Oscar Threlkeld.

However, it did not take much longer for the visitors to take the lead as Lucas directed a powerful header into the net after meeting Philippe Coutinho's corner at the near post.

Plymouth almost got back on level terms within two minutes of falling behind after Graham Carey let fly from 30 yards, but Loris Karius was able to dive to his left to punch the ball clear.

Back up the other end, Trent Alexander-Arnold almost found Sturridge for a tap-in from close range, before the young right-back had to be alert to stop Garita scoring from eight yards after excellent work from Threlkeld.

Soon after the restart, David Fox forced Karius into a save from around 20 yards from goal, and while Liverpool continued to offer a threat through Sturridge, Plymouth were the better side as the game hit the hour mark.

Liverpool hit back through substitute Harry Wilson, who blocked a Luke McCormick clearance before seeing the ball go over the crossbar, while Sturridge hit a low shot towards the far corner only to see the goalkeeper get his body in the way.

Plymouth were not finished, however, and they came agonisingly close to an equaliser with 15 minutes left when Jake Jervis met Sonny Bradley's headed pass, only to see his scissor kick from 12 yards strike the post and rebound away from goal.

With four minutes to go, Liverpool were presented with an opportunity to make sure of their place in the fourth round after Yann Songo'o upended Alberto Moreno in the area, but Origi's penalty was poor and McCormick was able to make the save.

The Belgian almost redeemed himself with a fine individual effort which went just over the bar, but it mattered little in the end as Liverpool comfortably held on to move through to the last 32.

