Jan 15, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Liverpool
Ibrahimovic (84')
Herrera (91')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Milner (27' pen.)
Lovren (31'), Wijnaldum (61'), Firmino (91')

Jose Mourinho explains reason behind Jurgen Klopp spat

Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho reveals that his touchline bust-up with Jurgen Klopp was down to the German claiming that he had intentionally tried to get one of his players sent off.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 22:06 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that he clashed with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline during Sunday's meeting with Liverpool as his opposite number accused him of unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Portuguese came face-to-face with Klopp in the latter stages of the 1-1 draw following an on-field coming together between Roberto Firmino and Ander Herrera that threatened to boil over.

Herrera grabbed his opponent, whose own reaction led to both players entering referee Michael Oliver's book, but Klopp felt that Mourinho was going out of his way to get Firmino sent off.

"He thought I was asking for his player to be sent off. I wasn't. There was no problem at all," Mourinho told reporters after the match. "I think the game was correct.

"I think the players gave everything but in an emotional and professional way so the referee did very well in that part of the game – emotional and in control of good professionals. There was aggression but it was good so I think it was great publicity for the Premier League all around the world."

Klopp had a different view, meanwhile, saying: "[Mourinho] wanted the minimum of a yellow card, I don't know. I think the ref whistled before anything else happened. Roberto is a footballer from head to toe and he wanted to stay in the game. He could have passed the ball but that was a yellow card for Herrera and nothing else.

"In the end it was a yellow card for the guy who wanted to play football. It could have been even worse if someone wants to see it again and all that stuff. Me and [Mourinho] could not have the same opinion in this moment."

The points were shared at Old Trafford as Zlatan Ibrahimovic popped up late on to cancel out James Milner's earlier penalty.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
