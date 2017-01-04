General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Ander Herrera hails 'winner' Jose Mourinho

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera pays tribute to head coach Jose Mourinho, who has led the Red Devils to seven straight wins in all competitions.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has paid tribute to head coach Jose Mourinho as the Red Devils continue to impress under the stewardship of the Portuguese.

Results were indifferent in the early stages of Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford, but Man United have now won their last seven games in all competitions after beating West Ham United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday.

It is the club's best run of form since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Herrera, who has also commented on his new role in the team, has lavished praise on "winning manager" Mourinho.

"He wants to be the best and he wants us to be the best," he told Premier League TV. "He is not happy with good things, he wants the best things and I think he goes very good with the history of this club. He knows how to treat the players, he knows when he has to push you and when he has to relax.

"He has given me a new role, you have all seen that, I am more defensive than with other managers, now I am better organised defensively when we lose the ball against the opposition, but he is playing me sometimes more forward and I am improving at that because he has put everything to help me and teach me.

"He's a winning manager, he has shown that all his career and he is at the perfect place at the biggest club in England and one of the most successful clubs in the world, so we are lucky to have him and I think he is very happy with the squad and the way we are working for him."

Man United will look to put an eighth straight win on the board when they welcome Championship side Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Carrick 'yet to be offered new deal'
>
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Jose Mourinho, Alex Ferguson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United supporters
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
David de Gea 'does not want' another Player of the Year award
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick 'yet to be offered new Manchester United deal'
Rivere: 'Nice cannot afford Depay'Herrera hails 'winner' Jose MourinhoFerdinand hints at Evra United returnMan United eye move for Diarra?Guardiola: 'We're nowhere near Man Utd level'
Man United 'want Pepe next summer'Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoMan Utd 'reject Everton Schneiderlin bid'Bilic slams Mike Riley performanceMourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand