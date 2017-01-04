Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera pays tribute to head coach Jose Mourinho, who has led the Red Devils to seven straight wins in all competitions.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has paid tribute to head coach Jose Mourinho as the Red Devils continue to impress under the stewardship of the Portuguese.

Results were indifferent in the early stages of Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford, but Man United have now won their last seven games in all competitions after beating West Ham United 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday.

It is the club's best run of form since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Herrera, who has also commented on his new role in the team, has lavished praise on "winning manager" Mourinho.

"He wants to be the best and he wants us to be the best," he told Premier League TV. "He is not happy with good things, he wants the best things and I think he goes very good with the history of this club. He knows how to treat the players, he knows when he has to push you and when he has to relax.

"He has given me a new role, you have all seen that, I am more defensive than with other managers, now I am better organised defensively when we lose the ball against the opposition, but he is playing me sometimes more forward and I am improving at that because he has put everything to help me and teach me.

"He's a winning manager, he has shown that all his career and he is at the perfect place at the biggest club in England and one of the most successful clubs in the world, so we are lucky to have him and I think he is very happy with the squad and the way we are working for him."

Man United will look to put an eighth straight win on the board when they welcome Championship side Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.