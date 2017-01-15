Jan 15, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Liverpool
Ibrahimovic (84')
Herrera (91')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Milner (27' pen.)
Lovren (31'), Wijnaldum (61'), Firmino (91')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United made simple mistakes against Liverpool'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that Manchester United made "too many mistakes" in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 18:14 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that Manchester United made "too many mistakes" as they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds had taken the lead when James Milner converted a first-half penalty following Paul Pogba's handball, but the Swede headed home for United after Marouane Fellaini had nodded against the post.

Ibrahimovic told reporters: "We got one point, we were not at the top of our game. It was a hard fight. We were 1-0 down and chased and chased, it was a different game in the second half and we got an equaliser.

"We made simple mistakes. We were more direct in the second half. They played with high pressure and in the first half there were too many mistakes in our build up.

"We would like to win every game of course to close the gap even more but 1-1, we continue like this, we haven't lost a game in 15 or 16 and we are there."

The result at Old Trafford left United sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Pogba is a future United captain'
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, James Milner, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic FINALLY in a Manchester United shirt on August 27, 2016
Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescues point for Manchester United at Old Trafford
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United made simple mistakes against Liverpool'
Mourinho calls on critics to be "fair"Team News: Henderson returns for United clashReds forced to leave Joel Matip outMkhitaryan: 'Klopp stopped me from joining Liverpool'Mourinho compares Pogba to Lampard
Man United in talks to sign Kessie?Sevilla 'keen to take Marcus Rashford on loan'Schneiderlin thankful to Jose MourinhoUnited to trigger De Gea contract extension?PSG considering bid for United attacker?
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand