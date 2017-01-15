Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that Manchester United made "too many mistakes" in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that Manchester United made "too many mistakes" as they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds had taken the lead when James Milner converted a first-half penalty following Paul Pogba's handball, but the Swede headed home for United after Marouane Fellaini had nodded against the post.

Ibrahimovic told reporters: "We got one point, we were not at the top of our game. It was a hard fight. We were 1-0 down and chased and chased, it was a different game in the second half and we got an equaliser.

"We made simple mistakes. We were more direct in the second half. They played with high pressure and in the first half there were too many mistakes in our build up.

"We would like to win every game of course to close the gap even more but 1-1, we continue like this, we haven't lost a game in 15 or 16 and we are there."

The result at Old Trafford left United sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.