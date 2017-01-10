Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will return to his side for their EFL Cup semi-final with Hull.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will return for their EFL Cup semi-final with Hull City on Tuesday.

Mourinho made nine changes to his side for yesterday's FA Cup clash with Reading, but it didn't affect the result as United ran out 4-0 winners at Old Trafford.

However, the Portuguese boss revealed that a number of first-choice players will come back into the side to face Hull as they look to book their place in the first final of the year.

"I played with fresh players, I don't want to put things in first team or second, first choice or second choice," Mourinho told reporters.

"I played with fresh players, the players that didn't play against West Ham. And the next match against Hull I'm going to play again with fresh players so it's easy to know our team - it's Zlatan, it's Pogba, it's (Ander) Herrera, it's (Antonio) Valencia, the guys who didn't play [yesterday]."

Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford (2) were on the scoresheet against the Royals.