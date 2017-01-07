Jan 7, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Reading
Rooney (7'), Martial (15')
LIVE

Team News: Nine changes for Manchester United ahead of FA Cup tie against Reading

Manchester United make nine changes to their starting XI as they prepare to host Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Manchester United have made nine changes as they prepare to host Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Only Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick remain in the starting XI from the side that beat West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday, with Marcus Rashford leading the line and Wayne Rooney also starting.

Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin are not involved after Jose Mourinho publicly stated that he would not include them in the squad until their futures at Old Trafford are sorted.

Royals manager Jaap Stam, meanwhile, makes just two alterations to his starting line-up from their win at Bristol City on Monday, with George Evans and Liam Kelly replacing Paul McShane and John Swift.

Manchester United: Romero, Young, Smalling, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Rooney, Martial, Rashford
Subs: Pereira, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Schweinsteiger, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Ibrahimovic

Reading: Al-Habsi, Gunter, Blackett, L. Moore, Van den Berg, Evans, Williams, Kelly, Beerens, McCleary, Kermorgant
Subs: S. Moore, Cooper, Swift, Obita, Samuel, Meite, Watson

Follow all the action from Old Trafford with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

