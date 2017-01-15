Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw against a Manchester United side that has everything going in their direction "like a rolling beetle".

Jurgen Klopp has praised Liverpool's performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw against a Manchester United side that has everything going in their direction "like a rolling beetle".

A first-half penalty from James Milner, after Paul Pogba had handled the ball in his own area, looked to have won the game for the Reds at Old Trafford.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 19th goal of the season in the 83rd minute salvaged a point for United and maintained their unbeaten run, which now stands at 15 games.

Klopp told reporters: "A lot of people before the game would have thought we would get a knock today because United look like a rolling beetle and everything goes in their direction. We know about our problems and situations so seeing a performance like today was nice.

"We needed to be brave, we created the spaces we wanted, we scored the goal. In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls - Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - after 80 minutes' high intense football, it is really hard.

"I hoped we would have a bit of luck, but unfortunately not. Tomorrow I can enjoy the result, but tonight only the performance. It was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes. We were here to win the game which is why we we are not 100 percent satisfied."

Third-placed Liverpool's point moves them three clear of Manchester City in fifth place and five clear of United in sixth.