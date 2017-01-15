Jan 15, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Liverpool
Ibrahimovic (84')
Herrera (91')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Milner (27' pen.)
Lovren (31'), Wijnaldum (61'), Firmino (91')

Jose Mourinho calls on critics to be "fair" as Manchester United draw with Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho is curious to see if his critics will be "fair" after Manchester United came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Jose Mourinho has called on his critics to be "fair" after Manchester United came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

James Milner's first-half penalty from Paul Pogba's handball put Jurgen Klopp's side on course to reclaim second spot in the table.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his goalscoring streak with a late headed equaliser against their bitter rivals to ensure honours even at the final whistle.

Mourinho told reporters after the game: "[It was] very exciting, even for the non neutral - for Liverpool fans and our fans they were enthusiastic until the last seconds.

"I didn't think the game had super quality. We didn't reflect the qualities we have and Liverpool have but it was very emotional, intense, aggressive. We fought until the last second.

"They were clever. They took their time, they know how to play football and control the emotions of the game. They knew they would be in trouble in the final few minutes.

"We were the team that attacked and Liverpool were the team that defended. Let's see if the critics are fair. I enjoyed it but I will obviously be disappointed we didn't get the three points."

The result at Old Trafford left United sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic: United "made simple mistakes"
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, James Milner, Paul Pogba, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic FINALLY in a Manchester United shirt on August 27, 2016
Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescues point for Manchester United at Old Trafford
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United made simple mistakes against Liverpool'
Mourinho calls on critics to be "fair"Team News: Henderson returns for United clashReds forced to leave Joel Matip outMkhitaryan: 'Klopp stopped me from joining Liverpool'Mourinho compares Pogba to Lampard
Man United in talks to sign Kessie?Sevilla 'keen to take Marcus Rashford on loan'Schneiderlin thankful to Jose MourinhoUnited to trigger De Gea contract extension?PSG considering bid for United attacker?
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand