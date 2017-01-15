Jose Mourinho is curious to see if his critics will be "fair" after Manchester United came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

James Milner's first-half penalty from Paul Pogba's handball put Jurgen Klopp's side on course to reclaim second spot in the table.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his goalscoring streak with a late headed equaliser against their bitter rivals to ensure honours even at the final whistle.

Mourinho told reporters after the game: "[It was] very exciting, even for the non neutral - for Liverpool fans and our fans they were enthusiastic until the last seconds.

"I didn't think the game had super quality. We didn't reflect the qualities we have and Liverpool have but it was very emotional, intense, aggressive. We fought until the last second.

"They were clever. They took their time, they know how to play football and control the emotions of the game. They knew they would be in trouble in the final few minutes.

"We were the team that attacked and Liverpool were the team that defended. Let's see if the critics are fair. I enjoyed it but I will obviously be disappointed we didn't get the three points."

The result at Old Trafford left United sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.