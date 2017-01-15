New Transfer Talk header

Report: Liverpool not interested in Southampton captain Jose Fonte

Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
Liverpool are not looking to sign Southampton captain Jose Fonte in the January transfer window, according to reports.
Liverpool are not looking to sign Southampton captain Jose Fonte in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Portuguese defender handed in a transfer request at St Mary's earlier this month, and has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Five players have made the switch from Southampton to Liverpool since 2014, the last of which was Sadio Mane last summer.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is not interested in bringing Fonte to Merseyside.

The former Crystal Palace centre-back has made more than 250 appearances for Southampton since arriving from Selhurst Park in 2010.

Quincy Promes of FC Spartak Moscow celebrates after scoring a goal during the Russian Premier League match between FC Spartak Moscow and FC Rubin Kazan at the Arena Otkritie Stadium on April 26, 2015
