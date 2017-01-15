Mesut Ozil is named as Germany's player of the year by national team supporters for a fifth time in six years.

Mesut Ozil has been voted Germany's player of the year by national team supporters for a fifth time.

The Arsenal midfielder polled more than 54 per cent of the online votes to finish ahead of Real Madrid's Toni Kroos and FC Koln's Jonas Hector.

Ozil, currently in talks with the Gunners over a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, puts his latest award down partly to the improved consistency of his Premier League performances.

He told the German FA's official website: "Obviously I was very happy to have received this award.

"I've simply arrived in the Premier League since last season. I've remained injury-free for the most part and I feel very comfortable in London now as well.

"I've changed a few things in my life this past year, for example my diet and my training. That helps me to regenerate fast after games and it reduces the chance of getting injured.

"And obviously you can't lose the love for the game. But that's not going to be the case for me."

Ozil has won the award in five of the last six years, with Kroos winning after Germany's World Cup victory in 2014.