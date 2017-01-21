Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne returns from injury for his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne has returned from injury for his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Clyne has missed the last two fixtures because of a rib injury, but he has recovered to take his place in the team ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is rested after two appearances in the last seven days.

Philippe Coutinho makes his first league start since recovering from an ankle injury, but Joel Matip is only on the bench despite being given permission to play by FIFA on Friday night.

Attacking pair Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi both have to make do with a place among the replacements after failing to make an impact against Plymouth Argyle in midweek.

As for Swansea, head coach Paul Clement hands debuts to both Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll, who were signed from Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the week.

Leroy Fer is also recalled to the starting lineup, with Nathan Dyer dropping out of the team as the Welsh club look to secure the win which would take them out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino

Subs: Karius, Sturridge, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Matip, Woodburn

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson, Cork, Carroll, Fer, Sigurdsson, Routledge, Llorente

Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Fulton, Dyer, Baston, McBurnie

Follow the game at Anfield with Sports Mole's live commentary.