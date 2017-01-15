Jan 15, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Liverpool
Ibrahimovic (84')
Herrera (91')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Milner (27' pen.)
Lovren (31'), Wijnaldum (61'), Firmino (91')

Henrikh Mkhitaryan praises Manchester United squad strength

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes that the strength in depth of Manchester United's squad was on show on Sunday as they rescued a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has claimed that the strength in depth of Manchester United's squad was on show as they rescued a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

With the hosts trailing at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho sent on club captain Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini, whose header against the post helped to set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late equaliser.

"Not only Marouane but also Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata put freshness in the team," Mkhitaryan told MUTV.

"They helped us a lot up front and we are happy that they could change something in our game. We are happy to have them coming on."

The result left United sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
