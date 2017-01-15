Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes that the strength in depth of Manchester United's squad was on show on Sunday as they rescued a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

With the hosts trailing at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho sent on club captain Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini, whose header against the post helped to set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late equaliser.

"Not only Marouane but also Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata put freshness in the team," Mkhitaryan told MUTV.

"They helped us a lot up front and we are happy that they could change something in our game. We are happy to have them coming on."

The result left United sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.