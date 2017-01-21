Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
Team News: Four changes for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes four changes for his side's trip to Stoke City.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made four changes for his side's trip to Stoke City this afternoon as he looks to extend the club's unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions.

Anthony Martial misses out on the matchday squad as Paul Pogba joins Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the front line, while Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini earns recalls in the middle of the park alongside Ander Herrera.

There are two changes in the back four as Chris Smalling comes in for Marcos Rojo, who misses out through illness, and Daley Blind is preferred to Matteo Darmian.

Michael Carrick is named among the substitutes, as are Marcus Rashford and Wayne Rooney, who is looking to become United's all-time leading goalscorer this afternoon.

Stoke City: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, M. Indi, Pieters; Adam, Whelan; Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic; Crouch
Subs: Given; Bardsley, Muniesa, Afellay, Imbula, Bojan, Ngoy

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera, Mata; Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Carrick, Schweinsteiger, Lingard, Rashford, Rooney

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
