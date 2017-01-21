Jan 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
West HamWest Ham United

Slaven Bilic: 'Andy Carroll suffering from whiplash'

Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic claims that Andy Carroll is a doubt for West Ham United's Premier League clash away to Middlesbrough after suffering a whiplash injury.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 19:49 UK

Slaven Bilic has revealed that Andy Carroll is a doubt for West Ham United's Premier League clash away to Middlesbrough after suffering a whiplash injury.

The striker scored an acrobatic scissor kick during last weekend's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, but complained of neck pain after the game and had to sit out training earlier this week.

"He's got a whiplash injury, that's what I was told from the physios," Bilic told Sky Sports News. "Then I went to the dictionary basically to find out what that is. It was a sore neck, but hopefully he will be okay.

"It was at the end of the game, I don't know how he got it. He then trained Tuesday very hard, he was brilliant in training, but then reported some neck pain. But as I say, hopefully he will be okay."

The Hammers currently sit 12th in the Premier League table.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
