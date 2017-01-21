Slaven Bilic claims that Andy Carroll is a doubt for West Ham United's Premier League clash away to Middlesbrough after suffering a whiplash injury.

The striker scored an acrobatic scissor kick during last weekend's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, but complained of neck pain after the game and had to sit out training earlier this week.

"He's got a whiplash injury, that's what I was told from the physios," Bilic told Sky Sports News. "Then I went to the dictionary basically to find out what that is. It was a sore neck, but hopefully he will be okay.

"It was at the end of the game, I don't know how he got it. He then trained Tuesday very hard, he was brilliant in training, but then reported some neck pain. But as I say, hopefully he will be okay."

The Hammers currently sit 12th in the Premier League table.