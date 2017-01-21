West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet will reportedly fly to Marseille this weekend as he looks to secure a return to his former club.

West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet has reportedly made the decision to fly to Marseille over the weekend.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the French international wanted to leave the Premier League side in order to return to his former club, but the Hammers insist that they will not be forced into a sale.

Payet is only keen on a second spell with Marseille after his wife expressed a desire to raise their children in the city and according to The Mirror, the 29-year-old is prepared to take matters into his own hands.

It has been reported that Marseille have ended their interest in the player, but it has been suggested that West Ham remain unconvinced and are preparing themselves for more negotiations with the Ligue 1 outfit.

It has been claimed that Marseille have already had a bid of £20m rejected by West Ham, who are said to want in the region of £30m if they are to allow their star player to depart the club.