West Ham United 'set £29m asking price for Dimitri Payet'

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
West Ham United reportedly tell Marseille that it will take a bid of £29m to sign wantaway playmaker Dimitri Payet this month.
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

West Ham United have reportedly told Marseille that it will take a bid of £29m to sign Dimitri Payet during the current transfer window.

Payet has refused to play for the Hammers in an attempt to force a switch back to Marseille, where he spent two seasons before moving to the Premier League in 2015.

However, West Ham have been steadfast in their refusal to sell the France international, rejecting bids of around £19m and £20m from the Ligue 1 outfit.

West Ham are under no financial need to cash in on the 29-year-old, who is less than 12 months in to a five-and-a-half-year contract at the London Stadium.

However, the club have reportedly begun to consider selling the wantaway playmaker this month, and Le Parisien reports that they have set an asking price of £29m.

Payet, who is currently training with the Under-23 side, joined West Ham for just under £11m and has since scored 15 goals in 60 appearances for the club.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Marseille 'preparing third Payet bid'
