Marseille 'preparing third Dimitri Payet bid'

Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Ligue 1 side Marseille are reportedly preparing a third offer for wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet having seen their first two bids rejected.
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 20:53 UK

Marseille are reportedly lining up a third bid for Dimitri Payet after seeing their initial two offers turned down by West Ham United.

The Ligue 1 outfit lodged an opening bid of £19.1m to re-sign the France international last week before returning with a slightly-improved second offer earlier today.

The Hammers have been unequivocal in their insistence that Payet will not be leaving the club this month, though, rejecting both approaches despite the 29-year-old insisting that he no longer wants to play for Slaven Bilic's side.

Reports earlier this evening suggested that Payet would only leave for Marseille due to family reasons, though, which Sky Sports News claims has convinced the French club to return with a third offer.

Payet spent two seasons with Marseille before joining West Ham, scoring 15 goals in 83 appearances.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Payet 'will only leave for Marseille'
