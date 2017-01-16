New Transfer Talk header

Dimitri Payet 'will only leave West Ham United for Marseille'

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Wantaway West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet will reportedly only leave the club to return to Marseille for family reasons.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 20:20 UK

West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet will only leave the club to return to Marseille for family reasons, according to reports.

Payet's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent days after the France international told West Ham that he would not play for the club in a bid to engineer a January move away.

The Hammers have so far rebuffed any interest in the playmaker, reportedly turning down a second bid from Marseille earlier today.

Manager Slaven Bilic has insisted that Payet will not leave the club this month, and West Ham are in no rush to sell with the 29-year-old less than 12 months into a five-and-a-half-year deal at the London Stadium.

However, Sky Sports News reports that Payet is keen to return to his former club for family reasons having initially left Marseille to join West Ham in 2015.

The report also claims that Payet has rejected a number of offers from English and Chinese clubs in order to hold out for a switch back to his home country.

Marseille's biggest offer so far has reportedly been £20m, but the Hammers are holding out for a larger sum if they are to be convinced to sell the wantaway midfielder.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
