Mark Noble: 'West Ham United better off without Dimitri Payet'

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Mark Noble is unsure whether keeping Dimitri Payet at West Ham United is the right decision to take, with the French playmaker pushing for a move away from East London.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 22:39 UK

West Ham United captain Mark Noble has admitted that he has not spoken to wantaway playmaker Dimitri Payet for "two or three weeks", and says the club are better off without him in his current state of mind.

The France international, who was one of the standout performers in the Premier League in his maiden campaign in English football, is refusing to play for the Hammers after growing disillusioned at the London Stadium.

West Ham have remained firm and insist that Payet is still not for sale, despite former side Marseille showing a strong interest, but Noble has questioned whether keeping his teammate on board is the right decision to take.

"I have always said that he is up there with one of the best players I have ever played with and I had – and I say had because I haven't really spoken to him for the last two or three weeks – a great relationship with him," The Mirror quotes him as saying.

"I don't know his reasons and am not going to comment on why he wanted to leave, but I do know that if someone doesn't want to play for the team then he's better off not even playing."

Payet joined West Ham from Marseille in 2015 for a fee of £10.5m and signed a new five-year contract at the club less than 12 months ago.

Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Marseille to meet West Ham over Payet future?
>
View our homepages for Mark Noble, Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Mark Noble: 'West Ham United better off without Dimitri Payet'
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Scott Hogan transfer 'being held up by add-ons dispute'
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Sevilla 'keen to take Marcus Rashford on loan until end of season'
Zaza's West Ham loan spell comes to an endMarseille to meet West Ham over Payet future?Carroll: 'No player bigger than West Ham'Bilic hails "perfect day" for West HamResult: West Ham return to winning ways
Team News: Bilic makes three changes for Palace testDavid Gold "saddened" by Payet behaviourSnodgrass rejects chance to move to China?West Ham 'want £9m for Feghouli'Allardyce desperate for first Palace win
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Mark Noble: 'West Ham United better off without Dimitri Payet'
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Report: Marseille to meet with West Ham United over Dimitri Payet future
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?
West Ham 'reject £19.1m bid for Payet'Report: Dimitri Payet available for £35mMan United eye move for Diarra?Leboeuf doubts Payet's France returnFrench giants plan move for Casillas?
Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?Villa reject £25m offer for Jordan AmaviLiverpool to make move for Villa defender?Matip to face three-week suspension?Report: Mathieu Flamini close to Palace exit
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version