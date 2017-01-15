Brentford are reportedly holding out for £6m in bonus-related add-ons from West Ham United for striker Scott Hogan, on top of the £9m being handed over up front.

The 24-year-old has been closing in on a £9m move to the London Stadium for the past week after initially seeing three bids for his services turned down.

Brentford are said to value the Englishman at closer to the £15m mark due to the demand to sign him, with Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion also supposedly in the hunt, and are now holding out for a further £6m from West Ham if Hogan hits various performance-related targets.

According to Sky Sports News, however, United are only willing to meet the Championship outfit halfway and will instead offer just £3m in bonuses for the forward, who has 18 months left to run on his current deal at Griffin Park.

Hogan has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances for Brentford since joining from Rochdale, with his former side in line for a large chunk of any potential transfer fee.