Scott Hogan transfer 'being held up by add-ons dispute'

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Brentford are reportedly holding out for £6m in bonus-related add-ons from West Ham United for striker Scott Hogan, on top of the £9m being handed over up front.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 22:28 UK

Brentford striker Scott Hogan's proposed switch to Premier League side West Ham United is reportedly being delayed due to a dispute over the add-ons written into his contract.

The 24-year-old has been closing in on a £9m move to the London Stadium for the past week after initially seeing three bids for his services turned down.

Brentford are said to value the Englishman at closer to the £15m mark due to the demand to sign him, with Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion also supposedly in the hunt, and are now holding out for a further £6m from West Ham if Hogan hits various performance-related targets.

According to Sky Sports News, however, United are only willing to meet the Championship outfit halfway and will instead offer just £3m in bonuses for the forward, who has 18 months left to run on his current deal at Griffin Park.

Hogan has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances for Brentford since joining from Rochdale, with his former side in line for a large chunk of any potential transfer fee.

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham switch'
Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Scott Hogan transfer 'being held up by add-ons dispute'
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Brentford's Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham United switch'
