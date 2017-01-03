New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United 'told to pay £15m for Brentford ace Scott Hogan'

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
A report claims that Newcastle United have been told by Brentford that the only way they will sign in-demand striker Scott Hogan this month is if they hand over £15m.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:02 UK

Brentford have reportedly warned Championship rivals Newcastle United that they must pay a fee of £15m if they are to sign Scott Hogan this month.

The 24-year-old is understood to be on the radar of a number of clubs, including Reading, Norwich City, Bristol City and Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

Recent reports suggested that Hogan could be on his way out of Griffin Park for a sum of £9m, but Chronicle Live claims that Brentford want significantly more due to the current demand for their hotshot striker.

Hogan returned from a long-term injury layoff at the back end of last season and hit the ground running, scoring seven goals in four games and since following that up with 14 in 26 this term.

Newcastle are unlikely to meet the Bees' valuation for the in-form forward, however, and may now instead focus their attention on luring Calum Wilson to St James' Park from Bournemouth.

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Read Next:
West Brom interested in Scott Hogan?
>
View our homepages for Scott Hogan, Calum Wilson, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Newcastle United 'told to pay £15m for Brentford ace Scott Hogan'
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez confused by Blackburn Rovers defeat
 AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Report: Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson on Newcastle United radar
Benitez confident of holding onto MitrovicBenitez "optimistic" ahead of second half of seasonNewcastle 'waiting on Loftus-Cheek'Result: Newcastle miss chance to move four clearColback 'could come back against Owls'
Benitez backs Shelvey in racism rowShelvey will not contest five-game banPalace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'Shearer: 'Kane could break PL goals record'Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey ban
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Brentford News
Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Newcastle United 'told to pay £15m for Brentford ace Scott Hogan'
 Sullay Kaikai of Crystal Palace in action during the pre season friendly match between Dagenham and Redbridge and Crystal Palace at Victoria Road Stadium on August 3, 2015
Crystal Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loan
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Reading join £9m hunt for Brentford striker Scott Hogan?
West Brom interested in Scott Hogan?Brentford planning quiet January windowBrentford CEO gives Dean Smith backingReading 'lining up bid for Scott Hogan'Championship trio 'interested in Akpom'
Report: Five teams interested in Watford strikerResult: Brentford beat rivals QPR to climb up to eighthMcCormack suspended for five gamesHogan wins Player of the Month awardRyan Woods signs new Brentford contract
> Brentford Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Newcastle United 'told to pay £15m for Brentford ace Scott Hogan'
 Benik Afobe celebrates after the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe pulls out of Africa Cup of Nations
 Glenn Murray of Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Watford at Vitality Stadium on October 3, 2015
Report: Glenn Murray to seal permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move
Callum Wilson on Newcastle radar?Result: Swansea end 2016 at foot of PL tableTeam News: Seven changes for SwanseaEddie Howe: 'Chelsea ruined my Christmas!'Wilshere tips Chelsea to win PL title
Jack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'Howe: 'Eden Hazard was outstanding'Antonio Conte: 'We sent a good message'Result: Chelsea cruise to 12th consecutive winLive Commentary: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version