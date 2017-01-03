A report claims that Newcastle United have been told by Brentford that the only way they will sign in-demand striker Scott Hogan this month is if they hand over £15m.

Brentford have reportedly warned Championship rivals Newcastle United that they must pay a fee of £15m if they are to sign Scott Hogan this month.

The 24-year-old is understood to be on the radar of a number of clubs, including Reading, Norwich City, Bristol City and Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

Recent reports suggested that Hogan could be on his way out of Griffin Park for a sum of £9m, but Chronicle Live claims that Brentford want significantly more due to the current demand for their hotshot striker.

Hogan returned from a long-term injury layoff at the back end of last season and hit the ground running, scoring seven goals in four games and since following that up with 14 in 26 this term.

Newcastle are unlikely to meet the Bees' valuation for the in-form forward, however, and may now instead focus their attention on luring Calum Wilson to St James' Park from Bournemouth.