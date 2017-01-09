West Ham United are interested in signing Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan in the January transfer window, according to reports.

West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is yet to make a Premier League start for the Blues since his £33m move from Marseille last summer, but did score in the 4-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Peterborough United.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers are eager to take Batshuayi on loan and bolster their attacking options following failed bids for Jermain Defoe and Scott Hogan.

However, the West London club are reportedly looking to snub the West Ham option and loan the Belgian to Swansea in a move which will see a swap deal with Fernando Llorente moving the other way.

Batshuayi scored 26 goals in 62 games for Marseille in Ligue 1 over two seasons, convincing the Stamford Bridge outfit to sign him in July 2016.