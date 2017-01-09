Grimsby Town reportedly reject a £850,000 bid from Rotherham United for highly-rated striker Omar Bogle.

The 24-year-old is the leading scorer in League Two, having netted 18 times to help the newly-promoted Mariners to 10th place in the table.

Bogle joined Grimsby in the summer of 2015 from Conference North outfit Solihull Motors and scored 16 times last season, including a brace in the National League play-off final win over Forest Green Rovers.

According to Sky Sports News, Championship bottom side Rotherham are the first to have officially lodged a bit as interest reportedly mounts in the highly-rated forward, while Brentford are also said to be keen.

Bogle, who played at youth level for West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Celtic, has already won two Player of the Month awards this season with the Humberside outfit.