Brentford striker Scott Hogan is allegedly close to joining West Ham United in a deal worth £15m.

The Hammers are on course to land the forward after having three previous bids rejected, reports The Sun.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is said to be aiming to finalise the deal in the next week, laying down an up-front payment of £9m and the remainder via add-ons.

Hogan's former club Rochdale will reportedly be entitled to 25% of the initial fee if the deal goes through.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals for the Bees this season.