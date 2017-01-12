New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Brentford's Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham United switch'

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
West Ham United are reportedly close to securing the services of Brentford striker Scott Hogan.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 22:30 UK

Brentford striker Scott Hogan is allegedly close to joining West Ham United in a deal worth £15m.

The Hammers are on course to land the forward after having three previous bids rejected, reports The Sun.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is said to be aiming to finalise the deal in the next week, laying down an up-front payment of £9m and the remainder via add-ons.

Hogan's former club Rochdale will reportedly be entitled to 25% of the initial fee if the deal goes through.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals for the Bees this season.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham 'reject £19.1m bid for Payet'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Scott Hogan, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Brentford's Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham United switch'
 Robert Snodgrass for Hull on August 7, 2014
West Bromwich Albion 'join chase for Robert Snodgrass'
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Slaven Bilic: 'Dimitri Payet wants to leave'
West Ham 'reject £19.1m bid for Payet'Bilic "angry" over Dimitri Payet stanceReport: Dimitri Payet available for £35mReport: West Ham make move for Jose FonteWest Ham 'to resist Chelsea offers for Antonio'
Sullivan "struggling" with Hammers declineHammers keen to replace Adrian with Hart?West Ham want Chelsea's Batshuayi on loan?Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?Silva unwilling to offload Robert Snodgrass
> West Ham United Homepage
More Brentford News
Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Brentford's Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham United switch'
 A general view of Blundell Park ahead of the Vanarama Football Conference League match between Grimsby Town and Eastleigh FC at Blundell Park on May 3, 2015
Report: Grimsby Town reject Rotherham United bid for Omar Bogle
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Championship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Judge 'on Brighton, Newcastle radar'Bilic praises West Ham target Scott HoganWest Ham 'fail in £10m bid for Hogan'Brentford interested in Norwich winger?
Newcastle 'told to pay £15m for Hogan'Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loanReading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?West Brom interested in Scott Hogan?Brentford planning quiet January window
> Brentford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version