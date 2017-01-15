Marseille's president Jacques-Henri Eyraud will meet with high-level West Ham officials on Monday to discuss a deal for Dimitri Payet, according to a report.

The 29-year-old is refusing to play for the Hammers as he looks for a move away this month, less than a year after signing a new five-year contract in East London.

According to Sky Sports News, the meeting will see the two parties attempt to resolve Payet's future, with the Hammers reportedly not considering offers of less than £30m for him.

Marseille, who are said to be the only party interested in the France international, were rumoured to be considering a compromise deal which would have seen Payet loaned back to West Ham.

However, the report suggests that this option has been ruled out given the animosity which has emerged towards Payet by the Hammers fans during the club's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Payet still has four-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with the Hammers, which comes with a weekly wage of £125,000.