Andy Carroll: 'No player bigger than West Ham United'

West Ham United forward Andy Carroll states that no player is bigger than the club as the row over Dimitri Payet's desire to leave the Hammers carries on.
Sunday, January 15, 2017

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has taken an apparent swipe at wantaway midfielder Dimitri Payet by claiming that no player is bigger than the club.

The 29-year-old Frenchman is refusing to play for the Hammers as he looks for a move away this month, less than a year after signing a new five-year contract.

Carroll scored an overhead kick in the Hammers' 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, a game in which Payet was not included after reportedly making himself unavailable to his side's matchday squad.

"I don't think any player is bigger than the club. That's what the lads believe, the manager, all the staff and the fans. We showed we're a tight group and got three points for it," the 28-year-old forward told Sky Sports News on Saturday.

"We have answered a few of the critics, with everything that has been going in during the week and everyone talking. I have received a lot of calls and messages and it has been the same for the other players. It has been tough, especially as the lads are close to one another.

"To put all that behind us and work as a team has been fantastic. All the lads in the dressing room were fantastic and professional. They know what it means to the fans and the club. We stuck together and everyone is hungry and dedicated. It showed in the performance."

Payet, a reported target for former club Marseille in the January transfer window, has two goals and six assists in the Premier League so far this campaign.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
