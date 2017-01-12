General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Slaven Bilic "angry" over Dimitri Payet stance

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
© Getty Images
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that he is "angry" at Dimitri Payet's refusal to play for the club.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:56 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has admitted that he is "angry" after Dimitri Payet refused to play for the club.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a £35m move away from the London Stadium this month amid interest from Marseille and the Hammers' Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, Bilic revealed that Payet "does not want to play" for his side but insisted that the Frenchman will not be sold.

"This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him," he added. "I feel let down. I feel angry.

"I don't think he will go this window but it will be hard to keep him happy.

"We aren't going to sell him, not whatsoever. It's not a money issue or anything. We want to keep our best players."

Payet joined the Hammers from Marseille in June 2015, scoring nine goals in his debut season to help the side to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Bilic: 'Dimitri Payet wants to leave'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Slaven Bilic: 'Dimitri Payet wants to leave'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Slaven Bilic "angry" over Dimitri Payet stance
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
West Ham United 'to resist Chelsea offers for Michail Antonio'
Report: Dimitri Payet available for £35mReport: West Ham make move for Jose FonteSullivan "struggling" with Hammers declineHammers keen to replace Adrian with Hart?West Ham want Chelsea's Batshuayi on loan?
Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?Silva unwilling to offload Robert SnodgrassRoma in talks to sign West Ham's Feghouli?Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Defoe'Report: Bilic has two games to save job
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version