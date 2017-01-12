West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic admits that he is "angry" at Dimitri Payet's refusal to play for the club.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a £35m move away from the London Stadium this month amid interest from Marseille and the Hammers' Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, Bilic revealed that Payet "does not want to play" for his side but insisted that the Frenchman will not be sold.

"This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him," he added. "I feel let down. I feel angry.

"I don't think he will go this window but it will be hard to keep him happy.

"We aren't going to sell him, not whatsoever. It's not a money issue or anything. We want to keep our best players."

Payet joined the Hammers from Marseille in June 2015, scoring nine goals in his debut season to help the side to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.