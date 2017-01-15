New Transfer Talk header

Simone Zaza's West Ham United loan spell comes to an end

Simone Zaza in action for West Ham United on September 21, 2016
Valencia confirm the arrival of Juventus striker Simone Zaza on an initial loan deal, bringing an end to his disappointing stint on loan with West Ham United.
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Simone Zaza has ended his loan spell with West Ham United early to make a switch to Valencia, the La Liga club have confirmed.

A disappointing spell for the Juventus striker in the first half of the season led to him being frozen out by Slaven Bilic, who had the option to sign the player on a permanent deal next summer.

Any hopes Zaza had of remaining at the London Stadium soon faded, however, and Valencia emerged as the frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old earlier this month after publicly revealing their interest in him.

Los Che had hoped to bring him on board sooner but Cesare Prandelli's surprise departure saw a move delayed, though a deal has now been struck between West Ham, Valencia and Juventus for Zaza to remain at the Mestalla on an initial loan deal until the end of the campaign.

"Valencia Club de Futbol have completed the signing of Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus until the end of the season," a club statement read.

"The player passed a medical with the club and signed his contract on Sunday. The agreement will see him become a Valencia CF player until the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign, with an option to buy.

Zaza will be officially unveiled as a Valencia player on Monday afternoon and is in line to make his debut next weekend against Villarreal.

expand