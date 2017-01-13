New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Valencia confirm Simone Zaza interest

Simone Zaza in action for West Ham United on September 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Valencia boss Voro Gonzalez confirms that his club "are interested" in signing Juventus striker Simone Zaza in the January transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 21:10 UK

Valencia boss Voro Gonzalez has confirmed that his club "are interested" in signing Simone Zaza this month.

The Italian striker is currently on loan at West Ham United from Juventus, but has been tipped to leave the London Stadium before the end of the January transfer window after struggling in England.

The 25-year-old has only made five Premier League starts for the Hammers and has failed to score in 11 appearances across all competitions since his summer move from Turin.

Valencia are believed to be the front-runners for the striker's signature and recently-appointed Voro has confirmed that Los Che are "working on it".

"Our idea is to bring a striker. We are interested in Zaza and he is a real option. Things take time and our club is working on it. We are trying to get him to come as soon as possible. It's a difficult market, but whoever arrives will do so with the idea of improving the team," Superdeporte quotes Gonzalez as saying.

Zaza is expected to move to Valencia on an initial loan deal, which will include the option of a permanent transfer.

Kevin De Bruyne and John Obi Mikel in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Valencia confirm John Obi Mikel talks
>
View our homepages for Voro Gonzalez, Simone Zaza, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
Simone Zaza in action for West Ham United on September 21, 2016
Simone Zaza 'agrees deal with Valencia'
 Jesse Lingard of England is greeted by Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba of France prior to the International Friendly match between England and France at Wembley Stadium on November 17, 2015
Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'
 Kevin De Bruyne and John Obi Mikel in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Valencia confirm talks with John Obi Mikel over January transfer
Voro 'to be permanent Valencia manager'Prandelli criticises Valencia after exitHammers target January move for Xhaka?Cesare Prandelli resigns as Valencia bossSimone Zaza on brink of West Ham exit
Joao Cancelo 'to join Barca next summer'Valencia 'confident of Mikel deal'Negredo "very happy" at MiddlesbroughValencia make £14m move for Marcos Rojo?Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16
> Valencia Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid16124045143140
2Sevilla17113336211536
3Barcelona17105242172535
4Atletico MadridAtletico1794431141731
5Villarreal1786326121430
6Real Sociedad179262825329
7Athletic Bilbao178362219327
8Las PalmasLas Palmas176652724324
9Celta Vigo177372832-424
10EibarEibar176562222023
11Espanyol175842123-223
12AlavesAlaves175751517-222
13Malaga175662629-321
14Real Betis176382029-921
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo174582328-517
16Leganes174491329-1616
17Valencia163492432-813
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1733111734-1712
19Granada1716101438-249
20Osasuna1715111637-218
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand