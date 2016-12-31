Crowd generic

Valencia

Cesare Prandelli criticises Valencia after exit

Italy's coach Cesare Prandelli gestures to his players from the sidelines during a Group D football match between England and Italy at the Amazonia Arena in Manaus during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 14, 2014
Cesare Prandelli hits out at Valencia owner Peter Lim following his decision to resign as coach of the struggling side.
Cesare Prandelli has hit out at Valencia owner Peter Lim following his decision to resign as manager yesterday.

The 59-year-old took over at the Mestalla at the end of September but left the club just three months later with Los Che only out of the relegation zone on goal difference, having led them to just one league win during his brief tenure.

Speaking to reporters after his exit, Prandelli claimed that he had been promised the opportunity to strengthen with four new players in January, only to be told that the plan had changed with days remaining until the transfer window opened.

"[Peter] Lim told me that I could bring in four players in January and on the 29th [of December] the plan became either [Simone] Zaza or a midfielder," he said.

"I could only choose one. We went from four to one. I made it clear on the 27th that I wanted Zaza and was surprised when I returned from vacation and no work was done on it.

"I was promised that signings would be made in January after a meeting with Lim and the transfer group. I am very sad, sad because a dream has ended."

Voro Gonzalez will take over first-team duties until Prandelli's successor is appointed.

Simone Zaza reacts during the Euro 2016 Group E match between Italy and Republic of Ireland on June 22, 2016
