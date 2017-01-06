New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'

Jesse Lingard of England is greeted by Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba of France prior to the International Friendly match between England and France at Wembley Stadium on November 17, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Valencia are interested in bringing experienced Juventus full-back Patrice Evra to the Mestalla this month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Valencia are reportedly interested in bringing experienced full-back Patrice Evra to the Mestalla this month.

Evra, 35, will be out of contract with Juventus at the end of the 2016-17 campaign and the Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move away from Turin over the last week.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in their former defender, although it is understood that there has been no approach from Old Trafford as things stand.

According to Sportitalia, Evra is also attracting the interest of a number of Spanish clubs and struggling Valencia want to sign the left-back to provide valuable experience to their struggling squad.

Valencia were rocked last week after experienced Italian manager Cesare Prandelli resigned from his position with the club after just three months in charge.

Kevin De Bruyne and John Obi Mikel in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Valencia confirm John Obi Mikel talks
>
View our homepages for Patrice Evra, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
Jesse Lingard of England is greeted by Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba of France prior to the International Friendly match between England and France at Wembley Stadium on November 17, 2015
Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'
 Kevin De Bruyne and John Obi Mikel in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Valencia confirm talks with John Obi Mikel over January transfer
 Sports Mole logo
Voro Gonzalez 'to be permanent Valencia manager'
Prandelli criticises Valencia after exitHammers target January move for Xhaka?Cesare Prandelli resigns as Valencia bossSimone Zaza on brink of West Ham exitJoao Cancelo 'to join Barca next summer'
Valencia 'confident of Mikel deal'Negredo "very happy" at MiddlesbroughValencia make £14m move for Marcos Rojo?Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Report: Valencia in Maksimovic talks
> Valencia Homepage
More Juventus News
Jesse Lingard of England is greeted by Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba of France prior to the International Friendly match between England and France at Wembley Stadium on November 17, 2015
Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'
 Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Slaven Bilic praises West Ham United target Scott Hogan
 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Aston Villa wth team-mate Patrice Evra during the 2010 Carling Cup final at Wembley in London, on February 28, 2010
Rio Ferdinand hints at Patrice Evra Manchester United return
Report: Arsenal approach Juve's PjanicJuventus 'want to sign Alexis Sanchez'Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demandSimone Zaza on brink of West Ham exitAllegri interested in replacing Wenger at Arsenal?
Bilic rules out January move for EvraRincon 'to undergo Juventus medical'Report: Evra to consider PL returnMan City, Chelsea join race for N'Zonzi?Chiellini: 'Juventus can win treble'
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol175842123-223
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo174582328-517
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version