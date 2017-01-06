Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'

A report claims that Valencia are interested in bringing experienced Juventus full-back Patrice Evra to the Mestalla this month.

Evra, 35, will be out of contract with Juventus at the end of the 2016-17 campaign and the Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move away from Turin over the last week.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in their former defender, although it is understood that there has been no approach from Old Trafford as things stand.

According to Sportitalia, Evra is also attracting the interest of a number of Spanish clubs and struggling Valencia want to sign the left-back to provide valuable experience to their struggling squad.

Valencia were rocked last week after experienced Italian manager Cesare Prandelli resigned from his position with the club after just three months in charge.