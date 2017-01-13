Simone Zaza 'agrees deal with Valencia'

New Transfer Talk header

Valencia reportedly agree a deal to sign Simone Zaza, who is currently on loan at West Ham United from Juventus.
Friday, January 13, 2017

West Ham United striker Simone Zaza has reportedly agreed terms with Valencia over a January move to the Spanish outfit.

The Italian, who is currently on loan at the London Stadium from Juventus, has been widely tipped to leave this month having failed to impress during the first half of the season.

The 25-year-old has made just five Premier League starts and has failed to score in 11 appearances across all competitions since his summer loan move from Turin.

Zaza has not featured at all for the Hammers since November, and Sky Sports News reports that he has now agreed a deal to move to La Liga strugglers Valencia.

The deal will initially be a loan until the end of the season for a fee of €2m (£1.75m), with an obligation to buy for an extra €16m (£14m).

