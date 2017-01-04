New Transfer Talk header

Scott Hogan poses with his Player of the Month award for September 2016
Brentford reportedly turn down a £10m bid from West Ham United for in-demand striker Scott Hogan.
Brentford have reportedly rejected a £10m offer from West Ham United for striker Scott Hogan.

The 24-year-old has caught the attention of a number of clubs due to his form this season, with the likes of West Bromwich Albion, RB Leipzig, Reading and Newcastle United all credited with an interest.

Sky Sports News reports that West Ham have also entered the race for his signature, but have seen their opening offer of £10m turned down by the Championship outfit.

The Hammers are in the market for a new striker having seen Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho combine for just four goals between them all season, while Simone Zaza is expected to end his loan spell this month.

Slaven Bilic's side have also lodged bids for Jermain Defoe which have been rejected, and Brentford are understood to be holding out for at least £15m for Hogan.

Hogan, who joined the Bees in a £750,000 deal from Rochdale in 2014, has 18 months remaining on his current contract but is thought to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

The striker has scored 14 goals in 26 appearances so far this season, helping Brentford to sit 14th in the Championship table.

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
