New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United ask Sunderland to name Jermain Defoe price

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
West Ham United reportedly ask Sunderland to name their price for striker Jermain Defoe after seeing two offers turned down.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 19:50 UK

West Ham United have reportedly asked Sunderland to name their price for striker Jermain Defoe.

The Black Cats are understood to have rejected two offers from West Ham for the 34-year-old today, first turning down a £5m approach before also rebuffing an improved bid.

However, Sky Sports News reports that the Hammers will not be put off and are ready to test Sunderland's resolve with a third offer after they have determined an asking price.

Slaven Bilic is in the market for a striker having seen Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho combine for just four Premier League goals between them so far this season.

Simone Zaza is also expected to end his loan spell in January, and the Hammers have identified Defoe - who began his career with the club - as the perfect replacement.

Sunderland are known to be financially troubled, but are unwilling to sell their star striker, who has scored 11 goals this season and 33 since joining from Toronto in January 2015.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Sunderland 'reject £5m bid for Defoe'
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Slaven Bilic, Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew, Diafra Sakho, Simone Zaza, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
West Ham United ask Sunderland to name Jermain Defoe price
 Sofiane Feghouli in action for West Ham United on August 4, 2016
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli has red card rescinded
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Sunderland 'turn down West Ham United's £5m bid for Jermain Defoe'
PL trio eye loan deal for Leipzig striker?West Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?Sunderland reject improved bid for Defoe?Leboeuf doubts Payet's France returnReport: Antonio not a target for Chelsea
West Ham to appeal Feghouli red cardBilic slams Mike Riley performanceBilic "pleased" with West Ham displayMourinho: 'Mata, Rashford made difference'Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Sunderland News
Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
West Ham United ask Sunderland to name Jermain Defoe price
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Sunderland 'turn down West Ham United's £5m bid for Jermain Defoe'
 Vito Mannone for Sunderland on October 18, 2014
Vito Mannone confident of Sunderland survival
Sunderland reject improved bid for Defoe?Moyes: 'No changes to January plans'Defoe hails "brilliant" Sunderland spiritMoyes: 'Sunderland deserved the draw'Result: Defoe brace denies Liverpool
Team News: Sturridge back for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool - as it happenedJanuzaj: "I didn't come here to get relegated"David Moyes: "We were dire today"O'Shea slams "unacceptable" performance
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version