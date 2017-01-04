West Ham United reportedly ask Sunderland to name their price for striker Jermain Defoe after seeing two offers turned down.

West Ham United have reportedly asked Sunderland to name their price for striker Jermain Defoe.

The Black Cats are understood to have rejected two offers from West Ham for the 34-year-old today, first turning down a £5m approach before also rebuffing an improved bid.

However, Sky Sports News reports that the Hammers will not be put off and are ready to test Sunderland's resolve with a third offer after they have determined an asking price.

Slaven Bilic is in the market for a striker having seen Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho combine for just four Premier League goals between them so far this season.

Simone Zaza is also expected to end his loan spell in January, and the Hammers have identified Defoe - who began his career with the club - as the perfect replacement.

Sunderland are known to be financially troubled, but are unwilling to sell their star striker, who has scored 11 goals this season and 33 since joining from Toronto in January 2015.