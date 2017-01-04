Sunderland reportedly reject a £5m bid from West Ham United for striker Jermain Defoe.

The 34-year-old has been a positive in the Black Cats' dismal season having scored 11 Premier League goals so far.

David Moyes's team currently sit 18th in the table, one point adrift of safety after 20 games, which have included just four wins.

According to The Mirror, the Hammers are keen to add more firepower to their team for the second half of the season, but they have been knocked back in their opening offer for Defoe.

The report adds that Slaven Bilic's club may return with an improved offer as they believe that the striker is keen on a return to London, while Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce, who worked with Defoe at Sunderland last season, is keeping tabs on the situation.

Defoe joined the Black Cats from Toronto in 2015.