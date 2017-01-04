New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sunderland 'turn down West Ham United's £5m bid for Jermain Defoe'

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Sunderland reportedly reject a £5m bid from West Ham United for striker Jermain Defoe.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:43 UK

Sunderland have reportedly rejected a £5m bid from West Ham United for striker Jermain Defoe.

The 34-year-old has been a positive in the Black Cats' dismal season having scored 11 Premier League goals so far.

David Moyes's team currently sit 18th in the table, one point adrift of safety after 20 games, which have included just four wins.

According to The Mirror, the Hammers are keen to add more firepower to their team for the second half of the season, but they have been knocked back in their opening offer for Defoe.

The report adds that Slaven Bilic's club may return with an improved offer as they believe that the striker is keen on a return to London, while Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce, who worked with Defoe at Sunderland last season, is keeping tabs on the situation.

Defoe joined the Black Cats from Toronto in 2015.

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Read Next:
Moyes: 'Sunderland deserved the draw'
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, David Moyes, Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce, Wayne Rooney, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Sunderland 'turn down West Ham United's £5m bid for Jermain Defoe'
 Patrick van Aanholt and Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on February 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Result: Jermain Defoe brace denies Liverpool
Moyes: 'No changes to January plans'Defoe hails "brilliant" Sunderland spiritMoyes: 'Sunderland deserved the draw'Team News: Sturridge back for LiverpoolJanuzaj: "I didn't come here to get relegated"
David Moyes: "We were dire today"O'Shea slams "unacceptable" performanceResult: Gray hits treble in thumping Burnley winTeam News: Three changes for SunderlandDavid Moyes hints at January business
> Sunderland Homepage
More West Ham United News
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Sunderland 'turn down West Ham United's £5m bid for Jermain Defoe'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Result: Manchester United beat 10-man West Ham United in London
Leboeuf doubts Payet's France returnReport: Antonio not a target for ChelseaWest Ham to appeal Feghouli red cardBilic slams Mike Riley performanceBilic "pleased" with West Ham display
Mourinho: 'Mata, Rashford made difference'Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham'Juan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'Team News: Martial drops to United benchAndy Carroll feeling settled at West Ham
> West Ham United Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Sunderland 'turn down West Ham United's £5m bid for Jermain Defoe'
 Yohan Cabaye of Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal on August 16, 2015
Yohan Cabaye 'confronts angry Crystal Palace fan following loss to Swansea City'
 Swansea City caretaker manager Alan Curtis watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City - as it happened
Allardyce slams "outrageous" penalty decisionResult: Swansea City lift survival hopes Team News: Joe Ledley returns to Crystal Palace XIAllardyce urges players to "control their nerves"Palace, Brighton favourites to land Lampard
Birmingham bid £4m for Bakary Sako?Christian Benteke to reject big-money move?Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loanBenteke to make £40m Chinese move?
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version