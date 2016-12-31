Crowd generic

Caretaker coach Voro Gonzalez will become the new permanent manager of Valencia, according to the club's sporting director.
Voro Gonzalez is to be made the permanent manager of Valencia, according to the club's sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch.

The Spaniard was named caretaker coach yesterday when Cesare Prandelli quit after just three months in charge, but Pitarch has revealed that owner Peter Lim will not be seeking to appoint a new manager.

"Voro will now take over the team, training and preparing them in the best way," Pitarch said, according to Marca.

"We aren't looking for a coach and I haven't proposed one. We will now listen to Voro. The sporting and transfer decisions are made by three people - Lim, the coach and the sporting director."

Pitarch also confirmed that the club is still considering a January move for West Ham United forward Simone Zaza.

"Simone is a player who we wanted in July and although we didn't manage to get him, that was our dream on that occasion. I still have to talk to people and I don't know what's going to happen in this transfer window. The door is always open."

Los Che are currently 17th in La Liga, only separated from the relegation zone by goal difference.

