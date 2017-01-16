A report claims that West Ham United have turned down a second bid of around £20m from Marseille for Dimitri Payet - just £1m more than initially offered last week.

French club Marseille have fallen well short with a second bid for West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet, according to a report.

The Hammers are said to be prepared to offload the 29-year-old for the right amount of money after he made it clear that he will not play for the club again.

Sky Sports News claims that United are holding out for a sum of £30m, but Les Phoceens' second bid for the France international was around £20.1m - a small increase on the amount they initially offered last week.

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud is understood to have arrived in London for talks over a potential deal on Monday, but the meeting ended in a stalemate as West Ham are refusing to budge on their valuation, while the Ligue 1 side are reluctant to go much higher.

United co-chairman David Gold admitted at the weekend to being unhappy with Payet's conduct after he was left out of the squad to face Crystal Palace, but both he and manager Slaven Bilic have reiterated that they will not allow their star player leave on the cheap.