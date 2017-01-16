Dimitri Payet could be on his way to Marseille in the next week as West Ham United are now ready to offload the playmaker, according to a report.

West Ham United are reportedly willing to sell Dimitri Payet to former club Marseille following a furious backlash from the club's supporters.

The French playmaker is refusing to play for the Hammers and has demanded a move away this month after failing to match the high levels set in his maiden campaign in the Premier League.

Hammers chiefs initially stated that they had no intention of selling their star player no matter what the bid, but Marseille have refused to go away and club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud is thought to be due in London for talks on Monday afternoon.

According to the London Evening Standard, however, the 29-year-old could now be on his way in the next week as the vast majority of United fans quickly made clear that they did not want him to play for the club again due to his current stance.

Stewards were asked to protect a mural of Payet at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon, while a number of derogatory chants were directed towards the former fan favourite, who joined United for £11m in the summer of 2015.

Payet also supposedly made it known that he would fake an injury to escape playing for the club again, with the same report suggesting that the Londoners are now keen to quickly thrash out a deal with Marseille to put an end to the saga.