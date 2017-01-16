Simone Zaza eager for long Valencia stay

New Valencia striker Simone Zaza is hopeful of getting his career back on track at the club having ended his unsuccessful loan spell with West Ham early.

The 25-year-old yesterday joined the Spanish strugglers from Juventus until the end of the season having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at West Ham United.

The Italy international failed to score in 11 appearances during his brief and unsuccessful stint in England but, having admitted that he was "not right mentally" at the Hammers, he hopes to get his career back on track with Valencia.

"I'm really keen to play here, not only for six months. I think I can do well here. I like the city, the people, everything. My hope is to play here," he told reporters.

"I would like to score as many goals as possible, but for me the most important thing is starting well, being calm, focused. The key thing is get higher up the table.

"I knew that [former Valencia manager Cesare] Prandelli wanted me, when the coach went for a moment I thought that probably Valencia didn't want me, but the following day or the same night Valencia called me saying they wanted me. The negotiations haven't gone very quickly but finally I'm here and I'm very happy. The club aren't going through a good moment but I was keen to come here and play in Valencia."

Los Che, who are now managed by Voro, currently sit just one place above the relegation zone in La Liga.