Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton launches a scathing attack on Dimitri Payet regarding his "disgusting" behaviour during the January transfer window.
Monday, January 16, 2017 at 20:31 UK

Former West Ham United striker Dean Ashton has launched a scathing attack on Dimitri Payet after the midfielder refused to play for the club in a bid to force a move to Marseille.

The 29-year-old's performances during his debut campaign in English football quickly saw him become a fans' favourite, but he has now turned from hero to villain having expressed his desire to leave the London Stadium.

The Hammers are refusing to sell the playmaker, though, turning down two bids from Marseille so far, and Ashton admits that he shares the fans' frustration at the France international's behaviour.

"There are lots of players that behind the scenes are trying to manufacture a move, but there is a way to do it," he told talkSPORT.

"I can't play anymore and to see the way Payet is acting, I can't tell you how angry it makes me. He can play on and players like me who suffer injuries can't carry on.

"West Ham love him, they absolutely adore him, they wouldn't dream to think he would go and do this. He is so many kids' favourite player. It is disgusting what he is doing in refusing to play."

Payet will reportedly only leave the club to rejoin Marseille for family reasons.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
