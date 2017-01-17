Aston Villa are reportedly considering making a bid for defender Bruno Godeau, who currently plays for Belgian club Oostende.

Oostende defender Bruno Godeau has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa.

The Championship squad are known to be ready to make significant alterations to their squad during January, and they have been linked with several new players since the turn of the year.

However, according to Voetbal Nieuws, the West Midlands outfit have taken an interest in Godeau, who can play in the centre or on the left of defence.

The 24-year-old has spent his career in Belgian football, having spells with Zulte Waregem and Westerlo before linking up with Oostende.

It has been suggested that Godeau - who allegedly attracted the attention of West Ham United in the summer - could provide cover for Jordan Amavi after Aly Cissohko was allowed to leave for Olympiacos.