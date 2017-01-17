Norwich City reportedly enter the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.

The 26-year-old is thought to have a number of suitors this month, with Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce having submitted a bid and Celtic and Derby County also interested.

According to The Sun, the Canaries have now decided to make Lansbury a target and are prepared to start a bidding war with the Villans, who had thought that they were close to agreeing a fee for the former Arsenal player.

Norwich manager Alex Neil is under increasing pressure after a series of disastrous results saw his side slip out of the playoff picture but believes that Lansbury is "the potential spark" to get things back on track in the second half of the season.

The newspaper claims that Forest have already ruled out selling the player to rivals Derby and will now entertain a bidding war between Norwich and Villa, with the latter's most recent offer reaching the £3m mark.

Lansbury, who is out of contract this summer, joined Forest from the Gunners in a £1m deal in 2012.