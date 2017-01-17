New Transfer Talk header

Norwich City join race for Henri Lansbury?

Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Norwich City reportedly enter the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.
Norwich City have reportedly entered the running to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury this month.

The 26-year-old is thought to have a number of suitors this month, with Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce having submitted a bid and Celtic and Derby County also interested.

According to The Sun, the Canaries have now decided to make Lansbury a target and are prepared to start a bidding war with the Villans, who had thought that they were close to agreeing a fee for the former Arsenal player.

Norwich manager Alex Neil is under increasing pressure after a series of disastrous results saw his side slip out of the playoff picture but believes that Lansbury is "the potential spark" to get things back on track in the second half of the season.

The newspaper claims that Forest have already ruled out selling the player to rivals Derby and will now entertain a bidding war between Norwich and Villa, with the latter's most recent offer reaching the £3m mark.

Lansbury, who is out of contract this summer, joined Forest from the Gunners in a £1m deal in 2012.

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version