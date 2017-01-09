New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce: 'We are interested in four or five targets'

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce reveals that the club are working on "four or five" potential transfer deals.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 11:37 UK

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed that the club are working on "four or five" transfer targets.

The Championship outfit have made one signing so far in this window - the capture of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on loan for the remainder of the season.

The club have also been linked with a swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury, whom became the topic of conversation following Villa's FA Cup third-round exit to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

"We've declared an interest," the Birmingham Mail quotes Bruce as saying. "We've got an interest in four or five things at the moment and that's all it is. As we've said many times before yes I'll try and improve us but only if I can."

Villa currently sit 12th in the Championship following eight wins, 11 draws and six defeats.

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Read Next:
Bruce confirms Villa Lansbury approach
>
View our homepages for Steve Bruce, Sam Johnstone, Henri Lansbury, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce: 'We are interested in four or five targets'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
 Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur edge past Aston Villa into FA Cup fourth round
Bruce confirms Villa Lansbury approachBruce: 'Clean slate for Agbonlahor'Bruce: 'Dele Alli changed the game'Bruce to take inspiration from Spurs defeatTeam News: Nine changes for Spurs against Villa
Report: Olympiacos interested in Villa defenderBoro 'want Villa to pay £10m for Rhodes'Johnstone leaves Man Utd for VillaCeltic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?Wolves make loan bid for Ross McCormack?
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce: 'We are interested in four or five targets'
 Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Steve Bruce confirms Aston Villa interest in Henri Lansbury
 Daniel Williams of Reading battles for the ball with Ben Osborn of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match on February 28, 2015
Report: Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn on Newcastle United radar
Forest takeover 'nearing final stages'Man Utd keen on Nott'm Forest striker?Celtic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?RB Leipzig to raid Forest for second time?Report: Villa keen on Forest skipper Lansbury
Derby 'bid for Forest captain Lansbury'Team News: Lambert makes four changesForest favourites to land Omar Bogle?McClaren, Lansbury win Championship awardsInce, McClaren up for monthly awards
> Nottingham Forest Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version