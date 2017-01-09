Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce reveals that the club are working on "four or five" potential transfer deals.

The Championship outfit have made one signing so far in this window - the capture of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on loan for the remainder of the season.

The club have also been linked with a swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury, whom became the topic of conversation following Villa's FA Cup third-round exit to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

"We've declared an interest," the Birmingham Mail quotes Bruce as saying. "We've got an interest in four or five things at the moment and that's all it is. As we've said many times before yes I'll try and improve us but only if I can."

Villa currently sit 12th in the Championship following eight wins, 11 draws and six defeats.