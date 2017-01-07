Aston Villa full-back Aly Cissokho is reportedly on Olympiacos's radar, with the Villans ready to cash in on a player now into the final 18 months of his contract.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Villans from Valencia in a £3.5m deal in 2014, has been used as cover for Jordan Amavi so far this season.

It is claimed by The Sun that the Championship outfit could now cash in on the defender, who has just 18 months left to run on his current deal at Villa Park.

Should a deal go through, it will free up funds for Steve Bruce to bring in Henri Lansbury from Nottingham Forest, though former player Fabian Delph - now plying his trade with Manchester City - is reportedly not on Villa's radar.

Cissokho, brought to English football by Liverpool in 2013, started 11 games for Villa at the beginning of the season before losing his place to countryman Amavi.