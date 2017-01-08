Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce confirms that the club have made an official approach for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.

The 26-year-old's future has been under the microscope in recent weeks, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season and a number of clubs thought to be interested in snapping him up this month.

Villa have now made an official enquiry as to Lansbury's availability, but revealed that the club will face competition for his signature.

"We have made an enquiry but four other clubs have too. We believe he is for sale but that hasn't been confirmed yet," Bruce told reporters.

Derby County and Celtic are two of the clubs understood to be interested in the former Arsenal player.