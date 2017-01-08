New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Steve Bruce confirms Aston Villa interest in Henri Lansbury

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
© Getty Images
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce confirms that the club have made an official approach for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 22:11 UK

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that the club have made an approach for Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury.

The 26-year-old's future has been under the microscope in recent weeks, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season and a number of clubs thought to be interested in snapping him up this month.

Villa have now made an official enquiry as to Lansbury's availability, but revealed that the club will face competition for his signature.

"We have made an enquiry but four other clubs have too. We believe he is for sale but that hasn't been confirmed yet," Bruce told reporters.

Derby County and Celtic are two of the clubs understood to be interested in the former Arsenal player.

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Read Next:
Celtic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?
>
View our homepages for Steve Bruce, Henri Lansbury, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Steve Bruce confirms Aston Villa interest in Henri Lansbury
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
 Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Steve Bruce: 'Dele Alli changed the game'
Bruce: 'Clean slate for Agbonlahor'Bruce to take inspiration from Spurs defeatResult: Spurs edge past Villa into fourth roundTeam News: Nine changes for Spurs against VillaReport: Olympiacos interested in Villa defender
Boro 'want Villa to pay £10m for Rhodes'Johnstone leaves Man Utd for VillaCeltic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?Wolves make loan bid for Ross McCormack?Boro complete signing of Rudy Gestede
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Steve Bruce confirms Aston Villa interest in Henri Lansbury
 Daniel Williams of Reading battles for the ball with Ben Osborn of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match on February 28, 2015
Report: Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn on Newcastle United radar
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Report: Nottingham Forest takeover awaiting green light
Man Utd keen on Nott'm Forest striker?Celtic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?RB Leipzig to raid Forest for second time?Report: Villa keen on Forest skipper LansburyDerby 'bid for Forest captain Lansbury'
Team News: Lambert makes four changesForest favourites to land Omar Bogle?McClaren, Lansbury win Championship awardsInce, McClaren up for monthly awardsChampionship MOTM nominees announced
> Nottingham Forest Homepage
More Derby County News
Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Steve Bruce confirms Aston Villa interest in Henri Lansbury
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis: West Bromwich Albion "battered" Derby County
 General views of Pride Park Stadium home of Derby County on March 23, 2011
Derby County announce loan signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart
Stoke City sign goalkeeper Lee GrantCeltic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?Report: Villa keen on Forest skipper LansburyDerby 'accept Stoke bid for Grant'Derby 'bid for Forest captain Lansbury'
Jokanovic: 'Martin is staying at Fulham'Striker keen on return to Derby County?Scott Carson signs new deal with DerbyStoke aiming to re-sign Begovic?Hughes: 'Derby pricing Grant out of Stoke move'
> Derby County Homepage
More Celtic News
Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Steve Bruce confirms Aston Villa interest in Henri Lansbury
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic assistant Chris Davies: 'Moussa Dembele worth more than £20m'
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic to reject West Ham United's approach for Moussa Dembele?
Celtic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?Warburton: 'Rangers can't be envious of Celtic'Latest team news: Hamilton vs. CelticReport: Liverpool, City in Dembele battleCeltic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'
Karamoko Dembele makes England debutKris Commons joins Hibernian on loanCeltic 'enter James McCarthy race'Former Celtic kit man arrested over abuse claimsCeltic charged by UEFA following City clash
> Celtic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version