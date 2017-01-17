Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa may hand in a transfer request to try to force a move away from the King Power Stadium, according to reports.

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has reportedly reiterated his desire to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Ulloa played a key role from the bench as Leicester won the Premier League title last season, but he has barely featured during the first half of the current campaign.

Manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that he wants the player to remain in the East Midlands but according to Sky Sports News, Ulloa is considering submitting a transfer request in order to try to push through an exit from the King Power Stadium.

Ulloa has featured 15 times in the Premier League and Champions League this season but all but one of those games have seen the Argentine come off the bench.

Clubs in England and Spain have been linked with an approach for the 30-year-old, who has 18 months remaining on his existing deal.