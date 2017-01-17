New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa to hand in transfer request?

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa may hand in a transfer request to try to force a move away from the King Power Stadium, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 17:41 UK

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has reportedly reiterated his desire to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Ulloa played a key role from the bench as Leicester won the Premier League title last season, but he has barely featured during the first half of the current campaign.

Manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that he wants the player to remain in the East Midlands but according to Sky Sports News, Ulloa is considering submitting a transfer request in order to try to push through an exit from the King Power Stadium.

Ulloa has featured 15 times in the Premier League and Champions League this season but all but one of those games have seen the Argentine come off the bench.

Clubs in England and Spain have been linked with an approach for the 30-year-old, who has 18 months remaining on his existing deal.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Claudio Ranieri: 'Leicester played well'
>
View our homepages for Leonardo Ulloa, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa to hand in transfer request?
 Luis Hernandez in action for Leicester City on August 19, 2016
Leicester City 'reject Malaga bid for Luis Hernandez'
 Shinji Okazaki in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki targeted by Schalke 04?
Hasselbaink: 'Costa vital to Chelsea'Claudio Ranieri: 'Leicester played well'Result: Chelsea make light work of LeicesterTeam News: Eden Hazard leads Chelsea attackLive Commentary: Leicester 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
Leicester closing in on Boro midfielder?FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesPalace complete deal for Jeffrey SchluppClaudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught'Tony Pulis confirms interest in Schlupp
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version